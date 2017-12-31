Kamala Mills fire: In panic mode, BMC starts demolition drive across Mumbai

1,000 civic workers along with senior officials went across Mumbai to demolish illegal structures



Galaxy of Stars bar at Malad West. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

A day after 14 people lost their lives in the fire that that broke out at Kamala Mills Compound, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has perhaps for the first time, demolished highest number of unauthorised constructions in a single day. As per the data provided by BMC, 624 places were inspected and the demolition drive took place at 314 places on Saturday.



Workers tear into Kode, Kamala Mills. Pic/Shadab Khan



Demolition at Smaaash, Kamala Mills. Pic/Shadab Khan

Seven restaurants have been sealed and around 417 cylinders were seized. The BMC employed around 1,000 workers to complete the hefty task. The Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Violation Act notices were also served to many eateries.



Demolition at Gujarati Kitchen and Bar, Pravas PIC/Shadab Khan

According to top officials, the action will continue on Sunday as well, as the civic body has set a deadline to clear unauthorised works from eateries to ensure safety on December 31. A senior civic official said, "Action was taken against those eateries that were served notices of demolition for undertaking unauthorised works long ago. Civic officials have prepared a list of such eateries."



Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje



Chinar restaurant and bar at Bandra East, get pulled down. Pic/Rane Ashish

Restaurants and cafes including Khyber Hotel, Zaffran and Barista in A ward (Colaba, Fort), Lady Baga, Haqq Se, Smaaash, Grandmama's Cafe, Pravas in Kamala Mills at G-south (Worli), Bombay Adda, New York, Radio Bar, Sheesha Sky Lounge in Andheri West, Peninsula Hotel in Andheri East and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar were among the prominent places where action was taken. Also, Hotel Fleming5 in Chembur was sealed for illegal activities.



Shops demolished in the KFC lane, Bandra West. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Three special teams were formed from 24 departments, who investigated restaurants, hotels and malls across the city. The Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Additional Municipal Commissioner supervised the demolition work. For the first time in the history of the municipality, three additional commissioners - Additional Commissioner (West suburbs), A Kundan, Additional Commissioner (East Suburbs), Vijay Singhal, Additional Commissioner (City) and Abasaheb Jarhad - were present to oversee the work.



Junkyard Cafe in Bandra West

The action came following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's order where he asked for an inquiry into the incident. So far, five municipal officials have been suspended and a ward officer has been transferred.

624 places inspected

314 places were demolished

