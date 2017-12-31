Kamala Mills fire: IPS officer's son among those named in FIRs

The civic body, on Saturday, lodged three separate FIRs against the owners of 1 Above, Mojo's Bistro and P22 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) for illegal extensions on their premises



These illegalities surfaced when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials swung into action on Saturday, post the Kamala Mill fire the previous day, in which 14 people lost their lives. Importantly, the co-owners of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak, son of former IPS officer and Pune Police Commissioner KK Pathak, and owner of Kamala Mills, Ramesh Govani, have been named by BMC officials in the FIR. At the three pubs inspected, BMC found several violations, such as illegal constructions and inflammable objects, and handed over their report to the police.

"The NM Joshi Marg police have filed cases under the MRTP Act against 1 Above, Mojo’s and P22 for illegal extensions," said S Jaykumar, additional commissioner of police, central region. Govani has been booked as both the pubs (1 Above and Mojo’s) are situated in the Kamala Mills compound, which houses several top corporate offices, media houses and more than 25 pubs. Explaining the content of the BMC’s complaint, a police officer said in the case of 1 Above, civic officials found illegal constructions of 30 metres x 5 feet. Also, two rooms built from asbestos sheets were found illegally constructed. For this, 1 Above co-owners, Abhijit Mankar and the Sanghvi brothers, Nhatesh and Jigar have been booked.

On Mojo’s premises, the BMC found a 10-metre-high unauthorised shed constructed. The pub’s co-owners, Yug Pathak and Duke Tuli, have been booked.

P22, which is located at Raghuvanshi Mills, also faced action after civic officials observed that rules such as removing the plywood partition, covering GI sheets, etc. were violated. Its owner, Shailendra Singh, has been booked under the MRTP Act. An officer said, "The police will soon record the statements of the accused named in the FIR and then they maybe arrest them to seek custody of them, if required, in the investigation."

