Kamala Mills Fire: Jammu and Kashmir governor advises time-bound fire safety audit

In the wake of a massive fire in Mumbai which left 14 people dead, Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra today advised that a fire safety audit be conducted and all premises having the risk of catching fire or collapsing sealed, an official spokesman said today.

"Consequent to yesterday's fire in Mumbai, Governor asked Chief Secretary B B Vyas to issue immediate instructions to all deputy commissioners in the state to have an immediate fire safety audit conducted, particularly in regard to hospitals, shopping centres and malls and seal all premises which have the risk of catching fire or falling down," the spokesman said.

Fourteen people died and many were injured when a fire engulfed an upscale rooftop restaurant in central Mumbai late Thursday night.

