Kamala Mills fire: Maharashtra rights panel seeks report from BMC

Kamala Mills fire

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) asked on Thursday the city civic body to submit a report on the last month's devastating fire at the Kamala Mills Compound here that killed 14 people.

The panel directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on the December 29 tragedy on or before January 29. The commission was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, seeking a direction to the BMC to carry out an extensive inquiry into the incident.

The blaze initially started in the upscale '1 Above' pub situated in the compound and then spread to another pub and media offices located in the premises. Fourteen people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured. "We call for a detailed report from the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation. In the event you (the commissioner) fail to submit the required information on or before January 29, the commission may proceed to take further action as it deems fit and proper," said MSHRC chairperson S R Bannurmath in an order.

Gupta, in his complaint filed on January 1, had said gross violations of fire safety rules and norms had resulted in the tragic incident.