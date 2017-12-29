Kamala Mills fire: One cousin survives while other suffocates to death

Yasha Thakkar was relaxing with her cousin over dinner when the fire broke out at the 1 Above restaurant. While her cousin escaped to safety, Yasha suffocated to her death inside the restaurant

Yasha Thakkar was relaxing with her cousin over dinner when the fire broke out at the 1 Above restaurant. While her cousin escaped to safety, Yasha suffocated to her death inside the restaurant.

Yasha's uncle, Devendra Thakkar, said, "The cousins were very close. They went out for a casual dinner at this restaurant. Her cousin said that there was too much smoke inside the restaurant after the fire broke out, so she lost Yasha in the mess. It's yet to sink in that we have lost her for good."

