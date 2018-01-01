Kamala Mills fire: Relatives of 1 Above owners granted bail

The relatives of Sanghavis' - the owners of 1 Above restaurant, which has been held responsible for the massive fire at the Kamala Mills that claimed 14 lives - Aditya and Rakesh, were granted bail, on Sunday



Hitesh's cousin Aditya Sanghvi alleged that they had been tortured by the police

The relatives of Sanghavis' - the owners of 1 Above restaurant, which has been held responsible for the massive fire at the Kamala Mills that claimed 14 lives - Aditya and Rakesh, were granted bail, on Sunday. 'I am a relative of the owners of '1 Above' restaurant. We have no connection with the restaurant. We don't know why we were arrested. I have no idea where the owners are,' Aditya told ANI. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday lodged a complaint against two Kamala Mills pubs - 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze.

Mumbai's Byculla Police, then, registered a case against the uncle of Sanghavi brothers, the absconding accused and owners of '1Above', for allegedly shielding them in connection with the fire. The case was registered under Section 216 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mumbai police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case. The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the 1 Above rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go