Kamala Mills fire: Twitterati react to the massive Mumbai blaze

The massive fire inside the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel has left many of the city's residents in shock. The fire, that began in the early morning hours on Friday, has thus far claimed 14 lives, and left 21 injured.

Rescue team carry out the operation after a fire broke out in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/PTI

The fire is reported to have originated at the One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in the Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg. Postmortem reports conducted at KEM hospital have found that most of the victims died of suffocation from the toxic fumes.

The blaze garnered a massive outpouring of condolences and outrage from accross the country. Here is how Twitterati reacted in the aftermath of the tragedy:

Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2017

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate #KamalaMills fire incident in Mumbai.

My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2017

I pray for the families who’ve been injured and those who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Kamala Mills. Really unfortunate and sad.

On the administrative side, investigation will happen, and the BMC will come down hard on the violations of fire safety norms. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2017

14 dead, 10injured in fire at Kamala Mills.Why FIR only against Manager and Owner of Restaurant?Why no FIR against BMC for giving License without fulfilling fire norms?Why not FIR against Fire Dept that turned a blind eye to the mushrooming joints? — abha singh (@Abha_ypsingh) December 29, 2017

Urgent, overdue fire audit required at Kamala Mills before more fires claim still more lives. Most restaurants flagrantly flout safety norms . — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) December 29, 2017

As someone who ran the pub business I am going to give to tell u guys one thing and please hear me out - NO Government can do anything unless we stand up for our safety . All pubs pay cops & excise .. I repeat all pubs & hence violate norms

#KamlaMills #kamalamillsfire

3n — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) December 29, 2017

There was a stampede and someone pushed me. People were running over me even as the ceiling above me was collapsing in flames. Still don't know how I got out alive. Some powers were definitely protecting me ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #kamalamills — Dr Sulbha KG Arora (@SulbhaArora) December 28, 2017

The BMC digs up roads, smothers fire hydrants with concrete, denies large parts of the city access to running water, ignores all kinds of illegal construction, and you still wonder why people die in accidents like the one at #KamalaMills? — lindsay pereira (@lindsaypereira) December 28, 2017

We talk of dingy hotels in Kurla catching fire & blame wrong building permits, no fire safety. #kamalamills is one of the posh locations with world class restaurants. What happened to fire safety? #KamalaMillsFire — ArchanaShukla (@archanajsr) December 28, 2017

My heart goes out to all the people affected by the #KamalaMills fire. Greater accountability is needed to avoid such incidences in the future. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017Very Saddened by the #KamalaMills fire tragedy. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with their loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured in this fire.

Very Saddened by the #KamalaMills fire tragedy. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with their loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the people injured in this fire.ð — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 29, 2017

The fire also impacted the transmission of several TV channels including ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi that are located near the accident spot. Meanwhile, the incident also raised major concerns regarding safety and issuance of permits to the pubs inside the compound.

