Kamala Mills fire: Twitterati react to the massive Mumbai blaze

Dec 29, 2017, 14:11 IST | mid-day Online Correspondent

The massive fire inside the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel has left many of the city's residents in shock. The fire, that began in the early morning hours on Friday, has thus far claimed 14 lives, and left 21 injured. 

Kamala Mills FireRescue team carry out the operation after a fire broke out in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/PTI

The fire is reported to have originated at the One Above pub, located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in the Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg. Postmortem reports conducted at KEM hospital have found that most of the victims died of suffocation from the toxic fumes. 

The blaze garnered a massive outpouring of condolences and outrage from accross the country. Here is how Twitterati reacted in the aftermath of the tragedy: 

The fire also impacted the transmission of several TV channels including ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi that are located near the accident spot. Meanwhile, the incident also raised major concerns regarding safety and issuance of permits to the pubs inside the compound.

