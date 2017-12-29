Kamala Mills fire: Worli man loses wife 15 days after his mother died

Worli resident Rajgira had just returned from Vadodara to find his wife's phone unreachable

Worli resident Rajgira had just returned from Vadodara to find his wife's phone unreachable. Speaking to mid-day he said, "I lost my mother just 15 days ago and, now, my wife. I returned home from Vadodara and was waiting at home for Priti. I had brought some of her favourite sweets for her from Vadodara. She was out for dinner with her friends after attending a show at the Nehru Centre. When I heard about the fire incident, I frantically tried reaching her, but her phone remained unreachable."

Preeti Rajgariya

Rajgira's friend, Sameer Thakker, said, "Priti was supposed to return home after the show. It was an impromptu decision to have dinner outside, at Lower Parel."

