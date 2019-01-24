Kamala's president campaign gets 1.5 million dollars in 24 hours

international

In the 24 hours after the Democratic Party leader from California made the announcement, 38,000 donors made donations to her campaign

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin Senator, has raised a whopping USD 1.5 million within 24 hours after announcing her presidential bid for 2020.

Harris, 54, officially launched her campaign for the US presidential election in 2020 to take on President Donald Trump on Monday. In the 24 hours after the Democratic Party leader from California made the announcement, 38,000 donors gave USD 1.5 million to her campaign, the Fox News reported.

"Thanks to you, we surpassed USD 1.5 million in grassroots contributions in under 24 hours," Harris tweeted. In fact, within the first 12 hours alone, Harris' campaign registered USD 1 million in funding, and the average donation was around USD 37.

Harris also raised more than USD 110,000 from merchandise, which includes a tote bag, a T-shirt featuring her "Kamala Harris for the people" slogan and a hat, according to the Journal. Harris is the fourth Democrat to join the battle for the party's nomination in the 2020 election.

WH denies cancelling China talks

The White House said high-level trade talks with Beijing were proceeding uninterrupted, quickly rebutting media reports that progress toward resolving their trade war had faltered. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is to meet his US counterparts in Washington next week as the two sides work to resolve their trade disagreements by March 1, when a 90-day truce is due to expire, allowing US import duties on Chinese goods to increase sharply.

Courts may run out of money on Feb 1

US federal courts are expected to run out of money on February 1, the Administrative Office of the US Courts has said. Each court will then have to determine how many staffers must stay on.

