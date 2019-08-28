Kaminey co-producer: Would love to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra

bollywood

Ready to take her first Hollywood venture Wraith on floors, Kaminey co-producer Mubina Rattonsey on hoping to take India global

Mubina Rattonsey

It has been a fulfilling journey from the Sydenham college campus to the corridors of Hollywood for Mubina Rattonsey. The producer — who has backed eclectic films like Kaminey (2009), Before The Rains (2007) and Tahaan (2008), among others — is ready to kick off Wraith, the first production under her banner Zero Gravity. While she had launched the Los Angeles-based production house in 2016, she says — as with all good things — it has taken her a while to give shape to their maiden venture. "Armaan Zorace, a Cannes-nominated filmmaker, is attached to direct the horror film. Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh will produce alongside me," says Rattonsey of the movie that is set in an Islamic nation and revolves around exorcism.

Quiz her about the challenges of breaking into Hollywood, and she says, "Here, you have to be an unabashed creative force to get a seat at any table. I wasn’t afraid to try. I built my independent production house to have something larger than myself. There is a lack of mainstream producers hailing from India. It is our endeavour to build powerful collaborations with strong filmmakers from India and across the globe. I want to include and showcase Indian talent in the projects that we’re setting up." Even as she takes her first project on floors, the producer has already begun the groundwork on her next — the superhero film, Gamma Man, and an epic war-drama in The Aryan Papers.

Priyanka Chopra

Given that she counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas amongst her closest friends, is there collaboration on the cards? "I would love to collaborate with incredible talents, like Priyanka and many others that have attempted to break barriers."

