Kamini Dube awarded the Sanskrit Bhushan

TheDharma Sangha Shiksha Mandalam of Kashi, founded by Dharma Samrat Shri Karpatri Ji Maharaj, ornamented the Sanatani women producer, cultural ambassador of Indianism, Kamini Dube with SANSKRIT BHUSHAN ornamentation.

Renowned sanatani woman producerKamini Dube was awarded Sanskrit Bhushan by the lotus hands of Sri Dharma Sangh Peethadhishwar Anant Sri Vibhushit Shankardev Chaitanya Brahmachari Ji Maharaj. Kamini Dube is the rarest of rare sanatani woman producer who has producedthe first mainstream Sanskrit movie of the world -AHAM BRAHMASMI.Kamini Dube, who is dedicated to the conservation, promotion, protection and upliftment ofSanskrit. She is the first woman of the IndianSanatan world to receive the title ofSanskrit Bhushan.

Cultural Ambassador of Indianism, Kamini Dube has made an innovative attempt to put India's Sanatan civilization-culture and DevbhashaSanskrit on the world stage by producing the first mainstream Sanskrit film of the world history, Aham Brahmasmi. BeforeAham Brahmasmi she had created history by producing 'Rashtraputra', the life and philosophy of India's revolutionaries were presented to the world audience with immense success at the world-famous 72ndCannes Film Festival in France. Both the timeless films were produced by Kamini Dube Productions in collaboration with Aazaad Federation, Dube Industries and The Bombay Talkies Studios. Both classic films were created by the International ambassador of Sanskrit, Maharishi Aazaad, a student of the Bhonsala military school.

Cultural Ambassador of Indianism Kamini Dube is like a brave Indian woman in the campaign to make Indian culture a world-culture. It is a matter of joy and pride that she is honoured with the great title of Sanskrit Bhushan for her outstanding service to the language of the gods Sanskrit and Indian divine culture. It is hoped that due to the dedication and hard work of Sanskrit Bhushan Kamini Dube, through the Sanskrit language, the Indian culture will be fully preserved, promoted and flourished.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever