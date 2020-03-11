Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate one month of togetherness with a passionate kiss!
As Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate one month of their wedding, we can't take our eyes off their passionate post on Instagram!
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding was one of the grandest events of the year and will be one of the grandest events of the year till the end of 2020. Much grander was the star-studded wedding reception that seemed straight out of a glittery Bollywood film.
And now, as the lovely couple celebrates one month of the biggest day of their lives, Panjabi has taken to her Instagram account and shared a passionate post that sees her planting a passionate kiss on her hubby's lips. She wrote how lucky she got she would never know.
Take a look right here:
Even Dang had a heartwarming Instagram story to share with all his followers. Have a look right here:
Also, did you check out his Holi selfie with his wife? No? Here it is:
View this post on Instagram
Let's see how the couple celebrates two months of their togetherness!
Television actor Kamya Panjabi and businessman Shalabh Dang have finally tied the knot and the pictures are as dreamy as they can get! The couple got married on February 10, 2020, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends only. (All photos/The Glam Wedding and Kamya Panjabi's official Instagram account)
For anyone who enjoys watching glamour and glitter, this is the one wedding ceremony whose pictures you cannot miss. Kamya Panjabi's bridal lehenga had these pretty latkans with Shalabh's and her name stitched over it.
And here comes the bride! Can you see the excitement of the actress and how crucial the day was to her?
For those who are unaware, this is Kamya Panjabi's second marriage. The actress was first married to businessman Bunty Negi in 2003. The couple, however, parted ways and got divorced in 2013. Kamya Panjabi has a ten-year-old daughter Aara, whom she has raised alone since her divorce.
Kaleerein time! A Punjabi bride's wedding look is incomplete without the gorgeous Kaleera. In picture: Kamya is seen flaunting her Kaleerein, which are tied to her chooda, and her bridesmaids are sitting on the floor. According to Punjabi wedding rituals, The bride-to-be is supposed to shake the kaleeras on every bridesmaids' head.
Kamya Panjabi took to her Instagram account to share some candid moments from her wedding and captioned it - "Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang"
Kamya Panjabi's husband, a Delhi businessman belonging to the healthcare industry, too shared a picture on Instagram and worte alongside, "Mrs. & Mr. Shalabh Dang"
This picture of Shalabh Dang and Kamya Panjabi seem straight out of a Bollywood film where the excitement of the bride and the euphoria of the groom can clearly be seen!
Here the couple can be seen taking the 7 pheras, a wedding ritual practiced by the Hindus.
Do you know how Kamya and Shalabh met? The actress had contacted Shalabh in February 2019 when a friend told her to consult him about some health woes that she was facing. The duo got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage.
Tying the knot again was a huge deal for Kamya and hence, she took her time to think about her second marriage. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, Kamya had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love.
However, quite clearly, Shalabh has made Kamya believe in love and the institution of marriage again. In her latest interview, just a few months before her marriage, she even confessed that she is like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with Shalabh.
Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life!
P.S: Watch this space, as the wedding reception pictures will be out soon. As Shalabh Dang is from New Delhi, the reception will be held at a later date in the capital.
Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with entrepreneur beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The Doli Armaanon Ki actor made sure it was a fun-filled wedding, especially the Haldi ceremony. If the pictures are any indication, the couple had a blast at the festivities. We take a look at the couple's wedding album.
