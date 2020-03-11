Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang celebrate one month of togetherness with a passionate kiss!

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding was one of the grandest events of the year and will be one of the grandest events of the year till the end of 2020. Much grander was the star-studded wedding reception that seemed straight out of a glittery Bollywood film.

And now, as the lovely couple celebrates one month of the biggest day of their lives, Panjabi has taken to her Instagram account and shared a passionate post that sees her planting a passionate kiss on her hubby's lips. She wrote how lucky she got she would never know.

Take a look right here:

Even Dang had a heartwarming Instagram story to share with all his followers. Have a look right here:

Also, did you check out his Holi selfie with his wife? No? Here it is:

View this post on Instagram Happy Holi to everyone from us @panjabikamya âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Shalabh Dang (@shalabhdang) onMar 10, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

Let's see how the couple celebrates two months of their togetherness!

