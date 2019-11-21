Kamya Panjabi's beau Shalabh Dang takes on troll who calls her '2 rupees aurat'

According to a recent tweet, Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot with her beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. Kamya Panjabi shared in an interview, "I will be a married woman by this time next year (laughs!). I contacted Shalabh in February after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. We got chatting and in a month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

Kamya and Shalabh make for a lovely couple and always support each other in everything. This was seen recently when Shalabh swooped in to take on a troll who was dissing Kamya on Twitter. A Twitter troll decided to write a mean tweet against Kamya, which read, "Why are you with this bekaar 2 rupeesaurat Kamya. She is stooping so low degrading other women on a reality show. She will sell her own daughter for her pleasure."

This tweet was a comment on this sweet picture of Kamya and Shalabh, which was all about love and affection.

Shalabh was clearly not amused. He took on the troll with an icy reply of his own. This is what he tweeted:

Hey listen, whoever you r first have the balls to put your real pic. Who gave you the rights to talk such ill words about a woman and her innocent daughter ?? You surely need medical help !! https://t.co/mwnHniJopJ — shalabhdang (@iamshalabhdang) November 19, 2019

After this tweet was posted, countless fans of Shalabh and Kamya, too, joined in to shut the troll. Kamya Panjabi herself shared Shalabh's tweet, shutting down future trolls in the process.

Kamya also took to Twitter to share her wedding date with her fans. She shared a loved-up picture with Shalabh and wrote, "So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man @iamshalabhdang announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates