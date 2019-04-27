Kanchana 3 mints Rs 100 crore in a week at the Box Office

regional-cinema

Directed by Raghava Lawrencce, who has also played the lead role, Kanchana 3 has appealed to the masses despite being heavily panned by critics.

Vedhika in Kanchana 3

Tamil horror-comedy "Kanchana 3", the fourth instalment in the widely popular franchise, has struck gold at the ticket window with a first week worldwide gross of over Rs. 100 crore approximately.

"Just like its predecessors, 'Kanchana 3' cashed in on the popularity of the franchise. In spite of opening to very mixed reviews, it approximately grossed around Rs 100 crore in its first week worldwide. The film grossed around Rs 60 crore from Tamil Nadu alone," trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

Released in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, the film registered the biggest opening in the franchise.

"Unlike the previous parts, 'Kanchana 3' registered the biggest opening day numbers with Rs 12 crore gross from Tamil Nadu, thanks to the phenomenal hype. Since it released during the Easter weekend, it managed to make a killing at the box office with a four-day weekend window," he said.

The film also stars Vedhika, Oviya, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarla, Divyadarshini and Sriman. Meanwhile, Lawrencce is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. "Kanchana 2" is all set to be remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar.

In a recent media interaction, Lawrencce said that the pre-production work for the remake is already underway.

