Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswati laid to rest

Kanchipuram: Jayendra Saraswati, the 69th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt, who passed away a day ago, was given 'maha samadhi' within the mutt premises on Thursday. His final resting place or the 'brindavanam' was built near his predecessor the 68th pontiff, the iconic Chandrasekarendra Saraswati.

The 82-year-old pontiff's body was interred in accordance with tradition followed for Hindu seers.

The necessary rituals were performed by Vijayendra Saraswati, the 70th pontiff of the Sankara Mutt.

Vijayendra Saraswati was elevated as the head of the Sankara Mutt on Wednesday soon after the death of Jayendra Saraswati.

He later told the media that he would follow in the footsteps of Jayendra Sarswati, who he said was a spiritual leader who did not discriminate while blessing and helping people, irrespective of religion and caste.

Jayendra Sarswati also worked for harmony among all sections, he added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan and several others were present at the Sankara Mutt when the final rituals were being performed.

Jayendra Sarawasti suffered breathelessness on Wednesday morning and was taken to a private hospital here in Tamil Nadu where he breathed his last.

