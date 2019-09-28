Kandy Twist actor Akshay Kharodia thanks Suniel Shetty

Model-turned-actor Akshay Kharodia has Suniel Shetty to thank for his Bollywood debut in Kandy Twist. On the day the youngster was to audition for the film, it was raining. The makers cancelled the screen tests. While on his way out, one of the casting agency's staff members told him to hang on. He did a U-turn and was surprised to see Shetty seated in the office. He had some encouraging words for the youngster and asked him to audition. The next day, he was told he had bagged the film!

"I have been very lucky. Till now, I have done two films. My first film 'Kandy Twist' will release on September 27 for which 'Anna' aka Suniel Shetty cast me," said Akshay, who has done ads before this project.

Talking about getting a role in Kandy Twist, he said, "It's a very interesting story. The day I went for the audition, it was raining very heavily, so most of the auditions got cancelled, and so had mine."

"I was coming back hopelessly wondering what I should do. Then someone saw me there and asked what happened. I told him that unfortunately the auditions had got cancelled and so I was going home. He asked me if I had good clothes with me. Since I had, he guided me to go up and give the audition. I got ready and went for the audition. When I went there, I saw there were two well-known actors sitting."

"So I went and sat there and the casting team saw me. They just said that they wanted me, they had not even auditioned me. Suniel Shetty, especially called me and said in front of the director that 'This guy will go very far in Bollywood and he will be the star face of your movie'," he recalled.

Akshay said he plays the lead in the film. "My character is an innocent, college-going guy. He is very intelligent but he gets very nervous when he talks to girls. It's a story about him and what's happening around him," he added.

