Kane Williamson returns for India T20Is

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday recalled Kane Williamson for the three-T20I rubber against India after the skipper missed the solitary T20I against Sri Lanka. Doug Bracewell has also been retained in the squad, having been brought in as a replacement for the injured Jimmy Neesham in the Sri Lanka T20I, but Henry Nicholls finds no place in the 14-man squad, according to a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The squad also includes two new faces in all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner. Tickner, meanwhile, will join the squad for the final T20I as replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is in contention for the first two matches.

"Both Daryl and Blair have been rewarded for the strong form they've produced in domestic cricket," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said. "They've been there or thereabouts for most of the season and both featured in our NZ A short format teams."

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well respected among his teammates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace," he added. The three-match series will begin in Wellington on February 6, and will be double-headers alongside the women's matches between the two sides on the same pitch.

Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1 & 2), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (game 3).

