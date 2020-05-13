Kane Williamson tells Steve Smith: A few more coffee net sessions for me

Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith has been keep himself busy with various activities as he spends time with his family during the forced break amid coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, he posted a video of himself on Instagram, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, Smith is seen trying to pour a fern design over his coffee. "Cricketers and their latte art! Here u go mate, this is my attempt! Any feedback? Kane Williamson. Maybe we should stick to hitting balls," he captioned the video.

To this post, Williamson reacted by saying: "Haha bro I'm not surprised that you've mastered this too! A few more coffee net sessions for me," Williamson commented. Smith's teammate David Warner commented: "Haha I am not even trying to attempt." Earlier on Monday, the New Zealand skipper had also posted a video of him making a latte. "After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern. Any tips are welcomed! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteeer?" Williamson had captioned the video.

To this, India skipper Virat Kohli had commented: "Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though." "When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it's a thin line and not splashing the milk in," Smith had commented.

In normal circumstances, all these players would have been currently playing for their respective franchises in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which stands indefinitely suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

