Kane Williamson: World championship adds spice to Test clash

cricket

Vying for a place in a world final will add to the competitive edge says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

Galle: New Zealand start their world test championship campaign against Sri Lanka today and captain Kane Williamson said that vying for a place in a world final will add to the competitive edge in future series.

After several delays, the world championship was finally launched at the end of last month. The world's top nine ranked teams will compete over two years for a place in the final at Lord's.

"It's a welcome addition to the Test format, bringing that context into every Test match that you play," Williamson told reporters. "Every time you play any team it's very, competitive, but now there's that added carrot where in two years time everyone is vying to play in a Test Championship final."

Live today

Sri Lanka v New Zealand: Sony Six and ESPN HD, 10:00

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever