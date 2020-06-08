Kane Williamson on friendship with Virat Kohli: Great to meet at a young age and follow his progress

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is known as one of the most talented cricketers of our time and also most humble human beings.

Kane Williamson is part of the fab four batsmen in cricket today that also has India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and England's Joe Root. Competitors on field but friends off it, Kane Williamson recently spoke exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected on how his friendship with Virat Kohli has developed in the last few years. "Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress as well as his journey."

Jatin’s question to Kane Williamson: When would you say your friendship really blossomed?

Kane Williamson responded, "It’s been interesting, we’ve had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years, we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds and despite perhaps playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and maybe our on-field characters I suppose."

