Kanga League: Amit Pande, Santosh Shinde star in Police Gymkhana's win

Mumbai Police Gymkhana pacers Amit Pande (6-36) and Santosh Shinde (two wickets and 38 runs) played vital roles in helping their side win a Division 'B' game of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League against Dadar Union at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Dadar Union were bundled out for 86 before their left-arm spinner Shubham Pandey (4-24) and leg-spinner Khizar Dafedar (3-22) tested the policemen's patience. The hosts were bowled out for 97 but claimed a first innings victory.

Chinmay, Jaideep rock

At PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Sind Sports Club's Chinmay Sutar celebrated his India call-up for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad to be held in Bangladesh in November, with an unbeaten century against Victory Cricket Club in a drawn Division 'A' match. Put in to bat, Sind declared at 280-6, thanks to Chinmay (102*) and Jaideep Pardeshi (104), who shared a 139-run stand for the fourth wicket. Chinmay, son of a former Mumbai cricketer and ex-selector Raju Sutar, hit seven fours and three sixes during his 140-ball stay. Pardeshi's knock was laced with 14 fours and two sixes. In reply, Victory CC scored 46-2. "I got the news of my selection for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup two days ago. Though I scored a few centuries in the Kanga League 'A' division last year, I was waiting for my first ton this season and it came today in my third game of the year. It gives me a lot of confidence for the upcoming Asia Cup," Chinmay said.

Prayag Bhati slams 129*

In another drawn 'A' Division match, Payyade Sports Club's Prayag Bhati slammed an unbeaten 129 in just 93 balls (14x4, 5x6) to help his side post 256-3 declared against National Cricket Club at the Cross Maidan. Bhati, who has represented Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, stitched a 149-run stand for the third wicket with Mumbai opener Akhil Herwadkar (75 off 129 balls). In reply, National CC scored 87-5.

Sujit Nayak wins it for CCI

Bowlers called the shots at the Brabourne Stadium where hosts Cricket Club of India (CCI) bundled out Karnatak Sporting Association for 91, thanks to a splendid performance by pacer Harshal Soni, who picked up 8-37. CCI lost their top six batsmen for 80 but in-form batsman Sujit Nayak (35) won the game for CCI as the Churchgate side finished with 107-7 declared. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian claimed 4-18 for Karnatak SA.

MIG beat Muslim United

At MIG Cricket Club in Bandra, the hosts beat Muslim United Sports Club on first innings lead. Batting first, MIG scored 205-7 declared with Swapnil Salvi and Balkrishna Shirke scoring 89 and 46 respectively. In reply, Muslim United struggled against some disciplined bowling from off-spinner Ankush Jaiswal (5-18). Pacers Aashay Palkar and Harsh Tanna took two wickets apiece and contributed to bowling the opponents out for 92.

