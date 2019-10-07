Kanga League: PJ Hindu Gymkhana surge ahead!

PJ Hindu Gymkhana, who were at par with Payyade SC and National CC on nine points last Wednesday, surged ahead of their fellow leaders with a first innings win over Parel Sporting Club in the Dr HD Kanga League yesterday. The Marine Drive club top the table with 12 points with only one Sunday left in the league's premier division.

Batting first on home turf, PJ Hindu scored 215-5 declared thanks to significant knocks by Sachin Wagh (71) and Vaibhav Bhilare (57 not out). In reply, Parel SC failed to counter PJ's spin trio — left-arm spinners Harshal Merchant (4-20), Salil Agharkar (3-39) and off-spinner Wagh (2-19) to be bundled out for 109 in 26.5 overs. Gaurish Jadhav and Sandesh Paralkar scored 34 and 25 respectively for the losing side. Agharkar (3-20) excelled in the second innings too as Parel ended the game with 58-5 while following on.



Abhimanyu (6-26)

Fifer for Solanki

Former champions National CC and Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) faced off at Cross Maidan, where the hosts failed to chase SPG's 153. SPG did well to score against some disciplined bowling by Ravinder Solanki (5-30) and Rahul Sawant (3-49) with Siddhesh Kinalekar contributing 41. The Gymkhana's fast bowler Sylvester D'Souza picked up three for 46 while pacer Saksham Jha, left-arm spinner Varun Joijode and off-spinner Jayesh Pakhore claimed two wickets each. In a drawn match at MIG CC in Bandra, Payyade SC managed to score 71-6 in response to the host team's 220-8 declared. Skipper Kevin Almeida and Gaurav Jathar scored 74 and 54 respectively for the Bandra side.

Parkar stars for Karnatak

At Cross Maidan, Mumbai all-rounder Akash Parkar helped Karnatak Sporting Association beat Sind Sports Club on the first innings. Pacer Parkar (4-23) and left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir (3-27) restricted Sind to 93 before Ramanpreet Ghuman's 42 not out and Parkar's unbeaten 22 secured the win. In the 'B' division, Parsee Gymkhana beat Goregaon SC thanks to leg-spinner Abhimanyu Vashishtha (6-26) and Aditya Dhumal's all-round performance (3-62 and 54 not out). Parsee Gym had little problems going past Goregaon SC's 149 and declared at 157 for three. Goregaon SC finished with 71-2.

Tamore slams 101*

Dadar Union Sporting Club's skipper Hardik Tamore slammed an unbeaten 101 (10x4, 7x6) against hosts Khar Gymkhana. Tamore also ensured his team were not bowled out after Khar scored 261 for eight declared thanks to half centuries from Priyank Shetty (88) and Rohan Randery (51). The erstwhile kings of Mumbai cricket ended the game at 200-6.

Visitors Apollo claimed a win over Islam Gymkhana in a closely-contested 'B' Division game at Marine Drive.

Apollo register thrilling win

Apollo totalled 161 all out with Omkar Rahate (44) and Kushal Kakad (42) being the principal scorers. Ishaque Shaikh (59) and Manan Khakhar (39) batted well, but Islam Gym were bowled out for 159 with Apollo pacers Harshad Terwankar and Kakad claiming five and four wickets respectively.

