Kanga League: Ravindra Sante proves he's an able batsman!

Bohra Cricketers' Ravindra Sante in full flight at Azad Maidan on Sunday. Pic /Prakash Parsekar

A little over a week back, Ravindra Sante returned from England after helping India win maiden their Physical Disability T20 World Series thanks to his brilliant all-round show. The Dombivali-based left-handed batsman was India's top-scorer of the series in the United Kingdom with 133 runs in five games and also picked up six wickets with his left-arm spin.

On Sunday, Sante, proved his credentials among able-bodied cricketers as he helped Bohra Cricketers draw their Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 'D' division match against Wellington CC at Azad Maidan.

After the Bohra side was put in to bat, Wellington pacer Sajid Shaikh's was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4-30 before they declared on 116 for nine. At one stage, Bohra were in deep trouble, having lost their top five batsmen with just 20 runs on the board. However, Sante (23 runs) along with skipper Musavir Khote (43) steadied the ship before an important contribution from Kaustubh Kotolikar (26) ensured the team went beyond the 100-mark. In reply, Wellington CC scored 78 for eight with Bohra pacer Sandip Nimse claiming 3-12.

Sante admitted it wasn't easy. "Playing in Kanga League on testing wickets is a tough challenge. It is believed that 20 runs in a Kanga League match is as good as a half-century, so, though I would have liked to remain not out, I'm satisfied with my performance," Sante, who scored a match-winning half-century against England in the disabled World Series final in Worcestershire earlier this month, told mid-day on Sunday.

Sante shared a crucial 40-run sixth-wicket stand with skipper Khote, who hailed the left-handers temperament. "Ravindra is the kind of player that any captain would want in his playing XI. I consider him to be a normal cricketer. Our partnership played a vital role," said Khote, who has earlier represented Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians and also played first-class cricket for the Railways.

Sante's right hand has been incapacitated since childhood, meaning he can only use his left hand to bat.

