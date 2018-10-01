Kanga League: Ton for Sachin Yadav, but in vain

cricket

... but Yadav's effort in vain as New Hind's delayed declaration helps Cricket Club of India duck first innings defeat on final day of Kanga League Division I

New Hind SC's Sachin Yadav during his 102 against CCI at Matunga yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Who will be crowned 'A' division champions of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League? As of now, it is a five-horse race with MIG Cricket Club, Bandra (East), Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Payyade SC, Parkophene Cricketers and Cricket Club of India, all of whom ended the popular league with eight points each.

The Mumbai Cricket Association will declare the winners soon after the quotient is calculated. However, MIG believe they have a superior quotient. According to a prominent scorer, quotient is calculated first by dividing the side's total amount of runs scored by the number of wickets lost. Further, total number of runs conceded is then divided by the number of wickets taken. The difference between the two results is the quotient.

MIG hold defending champs

At MIG CC, defending champions Parkophene Cricketers, who were in fourth position with seven points prior to yesterday's game, had to be satisfied with a drawn game against the hosts. Prasad Pawar (40) and Amogh Bhatkal (31) helped Parkophene post 147 all out. MIG managed to score 80-5 at stumps with former Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner and Parkophene captain Pradeep Sahu claiming four for 28.

At Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, hosts New Hind SC had a chance to beat Cricket Club of India (CCI) on the first innings, but a delayed declaration cost them a win. Sachin Yadav's attacking 102 and Siddhant Adhatrao and Parikshit Valsangakar's 55 and 33 respectively helped the Matunga side reach 241-4 declared. Off-spinner Akshay Jambhekar (4-20) and leg-spinner Valsangakar's (3-0) almost earned New Hind victory but CCI ended the day on 69 for nine.

Karnatak bowled out for 32

At Cross Maidan, hosts Karnatak SA were bowled out for 32 against Victory CC whose pacers Rakesh Prabhu (five for 17) and Amit Gavande (four for three) were on song. Victory decided to declare at 82 for five and claimed two Karnatak wickets for 19 at close of play.

