Kangana gets Y-plus security: Anil Deshmukh says those who insult Maharashtra are given security by Centre

After her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, the official said, it was not yet confirmed if the security will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Another official confirmed that Ranaut will be given 'Y' category security cover before her landing in Mumbai on September 9 as she was in loggerhead with the Maharashtra government and Raut.

Reacting to the news, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said it is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given 'Y' level security by Centre. “Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all parties should condemn those who insult Maharashtra,” said Anil Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, a Himachal Pradesh police team has been deployed outside Kangana's residence in Manali.

“Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali,” said Himachal Pradesh chief minister JR Thakur

Under the 'Y' category security, one Personal Security Officer (PSO) in three shifts travels with the protectee in India while five security personnel provide security at home. A total of eight commandos will provide round the clock security to Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut had recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, two separate complaints have been filed with Mumbai Police against Ranaut over her remark.

(With inputs from agency)

