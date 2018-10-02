Kangana Ranaut and nephew Prithvi Raj share something in common - their curly tresses!

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and nephew Prithvi Raj

Kangana Ranaut dotes on nephew Prithvi Raj. She considers the tot her stressbuster. The two share something in common - their curly tresses. Last evening, the actor spent time playing with him. Guess it was her way of unwinding before the release of the trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi today.

Prithvi Raj is son of Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. In 2011, Rangoli tied the knot with her childhood love Ajay Chandel in Delhi. The couple has been married for seven years and Prithvi is their first child.

Kangy and her nephew are indeed inseparable. You would be surprised to know that the little one used to accompany his aunt on the set of Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut says she is proud of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and is looking forward to its release. "I am extremely proud of this film, portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film. 'Manikarnika...' will make each and every Indian proud," Kangana said in a statement.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on January 25, 2019. The film captures different facets of Rani Laxmibai, who was not only one of the greatest warriors, but also an outstanding human being whose courage resonates with people even today. According to the makers the film celebrates and salutes the extraordinary journey of India's fiercest warrior queen.

