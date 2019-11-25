Kangana Ranaut announces a film on Ram Mandir titled Aparajitha Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut is on the fiercest women in Bollywood never fails to surprise her fans with her bold moves. The decision's taken by her regarding her ventures have been truly commendable and based on the topics people fear to even discuss. Kangana Ranaut recently announced her first venture as a producer. The film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya which is based on Ram-Mandir court case making headlines.

The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series. Kangana in an interview with Mumbai Mirror talked about why a film on this subject. "The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the '80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production," she reasons.

Kangana Ranaut further in her chat with the Mumbai based paper added, "I've seen bhakts refusing to step out of the rain, arguing how can they be warm and dry when Ram Lalla is wet and cold. Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated. Hence the prefix 'Aparajitha', which means the unvanquished."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates