Kangana Ranaut as BMC files caveat against her: My spirit only gets stronger

Stating that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a caveat against her in the matter of "unauthorised construction" in her Mumbai office, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that even if the corporation breaks her office, it will only "strengthen" her spirit more.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Queen' actor posted pictures of the caveat filed against her by the BMC and dubbed her office as her "house."

"Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger.... GO ON," she tweeted.

A caveat is a formal request to the court that it must not pass any order without hearing the person or the party which has filed it.

The BMC had earlier in the day, served a notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations in the notice.

This comes a day after the BMC had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.' The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

