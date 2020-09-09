Kangana Ranaut back home amid high drama at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday afternoon even as tension between her and the Shiv Sena government in the state continued.

Earlier in the day, Kangana boarded the Indigo flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh, which departed at 12.15 pm, and landed at Mumbai's Terminal 2 at around 2.45 pm.

Security was tightened at Mumbai airport since the morning apprehending possible attack on the actress who had thrown an open challenge via social media that she is arriving in Mumbai on September 9.

"I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can)," the actress had openly challenged via this tweet posted on September 4.

On Wednesday, soon after the flight landed, Kangana, seated at a window seat beside her sister Rangoli reportedly switched on her phone and started checking photographs of her Bandra Office being demolished by the BMC.

The sisters were escorted by security personnel from the flight to the aircraft staircase maintaining a safe distance with other passengers, and taken to the terminal in a blue airline taxi along with three bodyguards. The airline taxi was escorted by police cars from all sides.

Meanwhile, protesters had gathered at Mumbai airport's T2 since the morning, waiting for the actress to arrive. While Shiv Sena protesters gathered with black flags shouting slogans against the actress, there were members of the RPI and Karni Sena who shouted slogans in support of Kangana.

Shiv Sena protesters also brought placards written in Marathi decrying "dhikkar" (shame) to Kangana who, according to them, had insulted Mumbai. Shiv Sainiks could also be heard shouting, "Kangana Ranaut hai hai (down with Kangana Ranaut)".

Social distancing protocol was grossly violated by all protestors, who took off their masks and jostled together to shout slogans for or against the actress.

Even as this happened, Kangana and her sister Rangoli were secretly escorted from the airport through an undisclosed gate. They boarded a white car and left, surrounded by police vans. CISF personnel were present along with the CRPF and police personnel for the actress' security.

Amid speculations whether Kangana would visit her partially demolished Bandra office first, the actress and her sister reached her Khar residence at around 3.15 pm. Security was tightened around the house as her car entered the building premises.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever