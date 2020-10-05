Kangana Ranaut back on the sets of Thalaivi, shares a post with fans

Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to be back on a film set after her lockdown break.

On Monday, she shared pictures from the set of her upcoming film "Thalaivi". In the stills, she is seen conversing with director AL Vijay.

Have a look right here:

"These are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set," she tweeted.

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.

