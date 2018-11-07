Kangana Ranaut celebrates a snowy Diwali

bollywood

Manali has experienced the first snowfall of the season. Kangy and sister Rangoli were seen making snowballs

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating a snowy Diwali in Manali. The region has experienced the first snowfall of the season. Kangy and sister Rangoli were seen making snowballs. This is the first time she is celebrating the festive season at her new home, Kartik Nivas. As Kangy had taken great interest in setting up the plush pad, she is now keen to see how it looks bedecked with festive lights.

She is slated to begin shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga on November 9. It will be almost a month-long schedule in Bhopal. For Panga, Ranaut is set to up the bar to not only learn the tricks of kabaddi, but also physically transform herself to do justice to the part. Kangs will gain 10 kilos for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial offering.

Kangana Ranaut's beautiful palatial abode is an eight-bedroom house. The bungalow nestled amidst the nature of Manali is soothing to one's eyes. She apparently purchased the property immediately after her film 'Queen', for which she was bestowed with the prestigious award. Referred to as 'Himachal ki beti', Kangana is touched by the love she receives from the people of Manali.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Manali bungalow costs a whopping Rs 30 crore?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates