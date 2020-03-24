Kangana Ranaut decks up in a pink sari for her birthday pooja; see photos

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 33rd birthday in hometown Manali with parents Amardeep and Asha. The actor was bedecked like a bride for the puja, which her folks organise every year to mark her big day. Her doting mother also cooked some pahadi treats.

Kangana's team shared some moments from the pooja on Instagram. The post was captioned, "The Ranauts organised a birth pooja for the birthday of #KanganaRanaut. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this Pooja in the form of Kanyas. This is pure joy, guys."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) onMar 23, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

Doesn't Kangana look stunning in her pink sari? The actress paired her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and earrings, while her parents showered their love and blessings on the Queen actress.

Kangana Ranaut is currently stationed in Manali amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting social distancing protocol. Her sister Rangoli shared photos on Twitter that showed the actress being showered with kisses by her nephew, Rangoli's son Prithvi. Rangoli shared the photos on social media and wrote, "Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates after all this Corona fellow isn't all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b'day (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates