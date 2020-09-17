Kangana Ranaut defends her remarks against Urmila Matondkar

As she continues facing heat from Bollywood celebrities after calling Urmila Matondkar an adult film star, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being an adult film star to something derogatory.

"Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory," (sic) Kangana tweeted on Thursday.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood's alleged ‘drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is "making a mockery" about her struggles, and called her am adult film star.

Kangana's tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana.

