Kangana Ranaut donates 25 Lakhs in PM CARES and to sponsor meals of daily wage earners

As India continues to fight the spread of coronavirus with 1000 plus confirmed cases and cases rising daily, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, industrialists and politicians have stepped in to contribute to the Pm cares fund.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too has stepped forward and made her contribution for the same and will also be sponsoring meals of daily wage earners. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution.

"Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family "

Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/oNEif6I2Uj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fight the Covid 19 pandemic that has created havoc in the entire nation. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month's pension.

Rangoli tweeted: "My mother gave her one month pension, we don't know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates