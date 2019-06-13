Kangana Ranaut expresses love for flowers; shares beautiful message

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has also been working towards societal welfare and this is one of the many attempts at bringing out a positive change in the society towards the practice of aforestation

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been spending a nice and intimate time with her family in hometown, Manali. We saw her doing quite a lot of activities like chilling like a villain amidst natural beauty, suggesting Rangoli (her sister) about home decor ideas, and more. And now she just shared a video of herself talking about her relentless love for flowers and greenery.

Kangana looks cheerful and happy around all the natural beauty so much that she has turned pleasantly philosophical. She planted a lot of saplings on her 31st birthday, many of which have blossomed into picturesque lifeforms.

The actress has also been working towards societal welfare and this is one of the many attempts at bringing out a positive change in the society towards the practice of aforestation. She will continue to relish a nice time with her family for a couple of more days and will fly to Mumbai for the trailer launch of her film Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao on June 19.

On the other hand, Sujoy Ghosh, the director of critically acclaimed films like Kahaani, Badla, Jhankaar Beats and more recently was interviewed by journalist and film critic, Rajeev Masand. The filmmaker was asked, "Who is the one person you (Sujoy) would like to see become a director?" and he replied, "Once I had gone to narrate a script to Kangana, and I think she would make an amazing director. If I had to put my money on anybody I'd put it on her."

The filmmaker further went on to say, "When you narrate a script to somebody and they come back with little things and sees what you are also seeing in the script, which is actually reading between the lines. She was freaking amazing man!" to which Rajeev replied that it's a good choice!

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan called Kangana to apologise

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates