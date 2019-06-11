Kangana Ranaut finds her spot on a mat amidst the mountains in Manali

bollywood

The Ranauts, including Kangana and Rangoli, can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Manali with greenery all around them and a heavenly view of mountains in the background

Kangana Ranaut on holiday with family. Pic/@Rangoli_A

Rangoli Chandel just shared a video of the Ranaut family relaxing on a mat with Kangana Ranaut, her son and a few other family members. The Ranauts can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Manali with greenery all around them and a heavenly view of mountains in the background.

Rangoli shared the video and captioned it, "Chilling like villains #summerof2019 #familytime #Manali"

Kangana and the family plan to stay in Manali, their hometown, till the 18th of this month after which Kangana will return for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya? B-town celebs never fail to give us travel goals and this one shouts, 'Take me back to the good ol' mountains!'

Also read: Kangana Ranaut didn't interfere in Mental Hai Kya's direction, says Prakash Kovelamudi

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day, "After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana wanted to space out her next film. Mental Hai Kya was coming exactly two months after Manikarnika's release, which implied that she would have to immediately dive into the film's promotions. She requested the makers for a breather as the period drama had taken a toll on her."

The quirky drama has Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. Says a source, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity."

Also read: Mental Hai Kya trailer to be out on June 19

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates