Kangana Ranaut fires again, opens up about her own ordeal

Kangana Ranaut has come up with a startling new allegation. She reportedly claims she was asked to apologise to Hrithik Roshan's family if she wanted to survive in the industry.

"Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you don't apologise to them, they will put you in jail, and eventually, you will commit suicide. These were his words," said Kangy, who is keen to know who played the catalyst in Sushant Singh Rajput's situation. She preferred to vent "rather than keep it bottled up like Sushant."

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her thoughts over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She believes the actor was anxious about work and about how people were constantly cornering him.

She shared in an interview, "Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji 'Make a big film with me yaar. I've given Chhicchore, I've given a hit film but I still don't have any big films. I don't' have the work I want.' Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news