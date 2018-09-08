Kangana Ranaut gets bloody on the sets of Manikarnika

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who has now taken over as a director as well for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is currently reshooting the historical

In the first week of September, Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood were caught in a war of words over the latter's last-minute exit from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and the decision to replace the actor during the patchwork shoot has been called unfeasible by many.

In the latest development, the makers are reshooting the major portions of the period drama with Ranaut at the helm, as Sood has been replaced by the Tanu Weds Manu fame, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut went all bloody on the set of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi while shooting for a sequence. The actor, who has now taken over as a director as well, is also keen to give it her own touches with help from action director Nick Powell.

Rumours are rife that the biopic will miss its release date of January 25, which was supposed to be Hrithik Vs Kangana on the box-office, as Hrithik's Super 30 will hit the silver screen on the same date. But now, the source insists that Ranaut is keeping an eye on the finish line. "Kangana will need to show the first cut by mid-October. The teaser is expected to launch on Gandhi Jayanti, with the trailer being targeted for mid-November."

