Kangana Ranaut hits back at Naseeruddin Shah on nepotism row

Now, Kangana Ranaut is busy taking on Naseeruddin Shah. Though the veteran actor did not take her name, she's convinced that he was referring to her. When asked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shah reportedly said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet, who decides to take it upon herself to get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the law."

Team Kangana's tweet came quick. "I am used to this, but would you say this to me if I were Prakash Padukone or Anil Kapoor's daughter?" Team Kangana also shared a 2018 clip of her conversation with Shah, in which he is telling her how much he appreciates her.

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? ð https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has been supporting SSR fans for the entire case. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, the actress has been sharing videos and insights about the dark world of showbiz. Kangana's constant support to SSR's family has provided strength to many. On August 19, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now be initiating the inquiry. Ever since the verdict has been pronounced, social media, including the Bollywood stars, cannot stop hailing the judgement, particularly the people who were close to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It was a big moment for all SSR fans as they got to watch their favourite star back on screen for the last time. The actor was caught hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

