Kangana Ranaut honored with Padma Shri award

A day before Republic Day, the Government of India announced the Padma awards for this year. Amongst the winners include actress Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress has been honored with the Padma Shri for excellence in the field of performing arts.

A delighted Kangana could not contain her excitement on receiving the award. She said, "I’m humbled and I’m honored. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country". Kangana is a recipient of has earlier received three national awards for her outstanding work in films.

Her Panga director also congratulated her for winning the award. She said, "There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others. Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support. This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly”

On the work front, she was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Panga is the story of a woman (Kangana Ranaut) who decides to return to the Kabaddi ground after marriage and motherhood. Ranaut refuses to succumb to family or societal pressures and decides to give her Kabaddi career another shot, and that too at the age of 32. The film opened up to a positive response from the critics and audience.

Also starring Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, and Jassie Gill, Panga released on January 24. She will be next seen in Thalaivi a biopic on J Jayalalitha, the late chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

