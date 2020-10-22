Kangana Ranaut: I was judged by people for hailing from Himachal Pradesh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: "Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn't know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it's a good development, let's make it ecologically beneficial as well."

In a separate tweet the actress shared awareness against single use plastics. She was reacting to a user sharing a photograph of Spiti Valley and retorted saying "insensitive, ill mannered city brats" often litter the beautiful valley.

Kangana wrote: "Come to Himachal Pardesh but don't throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don't."

