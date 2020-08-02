Kangana Ranaut: If I am found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide

Kangana Ranaut will continue to call out industry bigwigs and be in the forefront of knowing the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. On Saturday, Team Kangana posted, "Many things are being done to silence her. The movie and politics mafia are underestimating Kangana, but nothing scares her, not even death." The actor has said, "If I am found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide."

On Instagram, on the page by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, the actress has shared a lot of videos about Rajput and how he was not given his proper and deserving credit in the Hindi film industry.

That's not all, quoting a tweet that Rajput made in 2018, where he shared a still from his film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and wrote how it's difficult to catch a lie when it rests around the truth, Team Ranaut stated how the actor complained about bullying and harassment in the film industry.

Have a look at their tweet right here:

Many people many versions But the truth remains he complained about Bullying and harassment in film industry, said it's suffocating me, also he predicted his own murder, we need answers to these questions not what he ate and when he slept .. https://t.co/SQELRpi45Z — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 2, 2020

On the work front, Ranaut has two major films coming up, the first one is the very ambitious biopic on the actor-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi. The film was supposed to release this year on June 26 but was postponed due to the lockdown. She also has Dhaakad coming up that was slated for a Diwali release. The new dates of the films are yet to be out!

