Kangana Ranaut: I'm the Panga queen, Virat Kohli is the Panga king

Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

"I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a Panga on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against the New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film Panga.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates