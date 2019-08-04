Kangana Ranaut is south actress Jyothika's favourite!

regional-cinema

South actress Jyothika, during her movie Jackpot's press meet, said Kangana Ranaut is her favourite actress in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has now found an ally in South actor Jyothika. In an interview for her upcoming film, Jackpot, she revealed that her favourite Bollywood actor is none other than Ranaut. Both of them have been known to make women-centric films.

Reportedly, during a media interaction for her upcoming film, Jackpot, Jyothika was asked, "Who is your favourite actress?", to which she replied, "Famous Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut." There is a mutual admiration club happening here.

Jackpot also stars veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. Last seen playing an honest and fearless school headmistress in Raatchasi, Jyothika is most likely to have two more releases this year. She will be seen sharing screen space with her brother-in-law Karthi in Jeethu Joseph's untitled film too.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut was last seen in dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya, which hit theatres on July 26. The film raked in a little over 28 crore nett in eight days, according to Box Office India.

Judgementall Hai Kya, a dark comedy, revolves around Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen as a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, Dhaakad.

