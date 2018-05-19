Kangana Ranaut laughs at Jim Sarbh's 'rape' joke

The video went viral with Twitterati chiding the actors for making a joke about a crime against women



Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh

Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh have landed themselves in a controversy. In a video, from the Cannes Film Festival, the Neerja (2016) and Padmaavat actor is heard saying, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says, 'Me too, I didn't know that was an option'." Kangy, who is standing besides Sarbh is seen chuckling.

Yesterday, the video went viral with Twitterati chiding the actors for making a joke about a crime against women. After the backlash on social media, Sarbh clarified that the lines were a part of a play, which is a dark satire and were taken out of context.

Last year, during the shoot of Sultan, when Salman Khan had infamously compared the exhausting shoot schedule of Sultan to rape, Kangana had come out in the open to condemn it. She had said, "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say; it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let's not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them."

