Kangana Ranaut: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will release this year

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on Monday confirmed that the film will release this year. She made the announcement while interacting with media after stepping out of a suburban multiplex after watching Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi on Monday in Mumbai. There was quite a buzz about the release date the film with some reports saying it was set to hit theatre screens in April this year but now the release date of the period drama has been pushed further.

On the delay in its release, Kangana said: "If you see, we started shooting of 'Manikarnika..' in the month of May last year and now it's been only one year since we started shooting. "We launched the film in Varanasi on May 5 and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film."

Praising "Raazi", Kangana said: "I really liked 'Raazi'. It was awesome. Meghna (Gulzar) did a splendid job with the film. I think her film is going to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. "I have no words to express performance of Alia (Bhatt) in the film. She is so good in the film. Meghna and Alia invited me on the trial of their film but I couldn't attend it because I was busy shooting for my film, then I promised them that I will watch the film soon. I am going to send Alia a congratulatory message for her film. I think Alia is most definitely undisputed queen. Its Alia's world and we are just living in it."

Asked if her "Manikarnika.." will create the same magic onscreen, Kangana said: "When I watch another actor's work, I don't compare my film with the film that I am watching and when I watch a film then, I only think about that actor. This film's cast and crew deserves all the credit for the success of the film."

"Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" is an epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

