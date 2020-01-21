Kangana Ranaut: My sister and I were very hurt with Deepika Padukone's video

It has been a highly controversial month for actor Deepika Padukone. The nation and the world of social media were divided when she paid a visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. A lot of people praised her for this step, some were critical of the same, and it seems one of them happens to be her contemporary, Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about it to India Today, the actress said, "Deepika knows what she should have done. She's been within her democratic line. But if you ask me, if I was given the choice, I'd never go and stand behind the Tukde-Tukde Gang, because I don't like them. I don't like the Tukde-Tukde Gang. I feel they are wrong and these are my opinions. I don't understand why they want to divide the country. I don't get the logic. I don't understand why they get so happy when our soldiers are martyred. They celebrate it. They bleed when terrorists are hanged. Who are these people who are concerned about Nirbhaya's convicts? Who are they? I don't understand."

The Chhapaak star found herself in another controversy when a video went viral on social media where she was promoting her film on TikTok and asked the TikTok girl to try her Chhapaak look, thus inviting the wrath of the online users. Ranaut, whose sister Rangoli Chandel is also an acid-attack survivor, said, "My sister and I were very hurt with that video. I am sure Deepika must have an explanation for that why and how, what circumstances, because sometimes marketing teams plan things in a way and we don't have time to go exactly into the depths of that.

She added, "That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don't we? We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise."

Padukone is yet to comment on the video and her JNU visit continues to attract polarizing responses. Coming back to Ranaut, her next film, Panga, is all set to release in the cinemas this coming Friday.

