Kangana Ranaut one of the reasons why Unnati Davara took up Manikarnika

Unnati Davara says that one of the reasons why she decided to play a warrior in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is because of its lead actress and director Kangana Ranaut

Unnati Davara in a still from Manikarnika. Pic: Instagram/unnatiidavara

Actress Unnati Davara says that one of the reasons why she decided to play a warrior in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is because of its lead actress and director Kangana Ranaut. "Honestly, Kangana was one of the reasons why I signed the film. I love her as an actor, and the way she presents all the characters in every film is so commendable. I was excited to share screen space with her," Unnati said in a statement.

"She's extremely hardworking and clear about what she wants and what she doesn't... which in a way, is amazing. To see her energy and enthusiasm towards her role, made me grow as an actor," she added. Talking about her role, the former beauty queen said: "I'm playing a fierce warrior named Mundar, who doesn't talk much, but has a very strong appearance. She is Lakshmi Bai's strong ally."

Producer Kamal Jain had offered her the role. "The only question that he asked me before signing the film was 'Do you know how to ride a horse?' I was like, 'Yes'. Although I knew horse riding, I always had a fear because I have eight to 10 stitches on my head.

"During my childhood days, while learning how to ride a horse, I met with a terrible accident and that was the last time I rode a horse," she said. But she managed to pull it off.

