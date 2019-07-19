Kangana Ranaut: People get calls to not work with me

bollywood

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut and her film, Judgementall Hai Kya, the actress has now spoken out about why she prefers confrontation over suffering silently. Read on to know more.

Kangana Ranaut

Trouble may follow Kangana Ranaut wherever she goes, but the actress has always preferred to deal with it head-on. Amidst all the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut and her film, Judgementall Hai Kya, the actress has now spoken out about why she prefers confrontation over suffering silently.

In an interview with TNN, Kangana Ranaut took on a volley of questions that answer a lot of people's questions. Why does the actress like confrontations? Why does she get in battle mode just when her movie is awaiting release? Kangana has answered these and more.

The Queen actress spoke about her confrontational nature and said, "I personally feel that confrontation is like detoxing. When you detox yourself, it's not the most enjoyable thing, but you have got to do it. I look at confrontation like that – at times, you just need to do it. It's definitely tricky, and it makes things very unpleasant, but I feel there is no harm in confrontation. It can even lead to a betterment of relationships if the other person has the sensitivity and the perception to receive the treatment you are giving."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut indulges in ugly spat with scribe at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch

The actress further added that there's no harm in confronting someone about something that's bothering you. She said, "You are actually showing your vulnerability to them. But it is also the best way to deal with it when somebody is giving you the treatment – whether it is a layered treatment, silent treatment, or whatever. I make sure that I tell the person that it is having an effect on me. Why shouldn't I? Why should I silently suffer?"

After Kangana was caught on video in the middle of a tiff with a journalist at the song launch of her upcoming movie, the Entertainment Guild and PCI declared that they won't be giving Kangana any media coverage. Talking about why she gets into battle mode when her film is about to release, the actress said, "I have never been this calculative in life… if I keep quiet then, then I don't have the right to say anything to anybody. If I say, on this platform, it is okay to let go of a martyr's name's distortion because it works for me to do that right now, then I'm a fake, then I am not the person I think I am. It is my very natural response to that person."

Kangana said that she believes in certain things and likes to express them and that there's nothing wrong with that. She also spoke about her upcoming film Panga and her co-star receiving calls advising them to not work with her. The actress said, "I was dealing with cancer that was spreading across my work system. Like my Panga co-star who told me that there would be calls every day, saying don't work with Kangana, she will make your life miserable. People get calls to not work with me! The whole film she must have been expecting a showdown. 'Kangana will take away your film, she will humiliate you', blah blah… and at the end she said but you have been like my younger sister. The harassment is incessant, it is continuous."

Instances like this, Kangana said, have been making her work environment suffocating. Her film, Judgementall Hai Kya, is all set to release on July 26. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao warns us against this crazy stalker

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates