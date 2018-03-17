Kangana Ranaut performs Griha Pravesh ceremony in new Manali home

Kangana Ranaut has taken a keen interest in the decor and has picked up stuff personally

Kangana Ranaut performed the griha pravesh ceremony at her new abode in hometown Manali recently. The actor's online fan groups posted pictures from the ceremony. A New Year gift to herself, Kangy's house is named Kartikeya Niwas as there is a Kartikeya temple in the neighbourhood.

The actor, who was tied up with the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was waiting for the Jodhpur schedule to wrap up before heading home. She has taken a keen interest in the decor and has picked up stuff personally.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates